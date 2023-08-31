Sky Blue fan frustration over kit pre-order delays
Sky Blues fans say they are frustrated kits are on sale in a new superstore before pre-ordered items arrive.
Coventry City Football Club (CCFC) has apologised over delays to deliveries of thousands of items bought weeks ago.
The criticism came as the club's superstore was opened to premium ticket holders on Thursday by squad members and manager Mark Robins.
CCFC would continue working "tirelessly" to fulfil pre-orders, a spokesperson said.
They added supporters could expect to receive items this week.
Paul Smith, from Nuneaton, said he was "very frustrated" after spending about £200 on six shirts, seven weeks ago.
"That should have given us priority on the shirts but they're selling them at the club shop before we've got them," he said.
He added he was considering travelling to the new store to buy additional shirts for his grandchildren who were "desperate to get their hands on the new kit".
"I went to the home game last week and there were a handful of people with the new shirts on so they'd obviously started to send them out," he said.
Other fans took to X (previously Twitter) to vent their exasperation.
"Will I have the kit I paid for? Or will you have sold it to premium members in the new shop?" asked one.
"Thanks for the opportunity to visit the store, I'm giving it a miss until I receive my home shirt I pre-ordered on the 14th of July," said another.
An update from the club on Tuesday said a broken-down truck had delayed a "significant delivery" due to arrive before the weekend.
Previously, CCFC said at the start of the month a delay in confirming the new sponsor meant the kit was not available as early as previous years.
"I apologise to the supporters for this but I am sure that they understand the reason," executive chairman and owner Doug King said.
A message sent out by the customer service on Thursday explained 1,400 orders were processed, with the team working through the remaining 3,500 "as quickly as possible".
The new superstore, in the south-west corner of the Coventry Building Society Arena, will start general trading on Friday.
