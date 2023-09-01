River Sherbourne to be returned to historical route
Work is due to start to redirect a river to its historical route.
Led by the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, the latest stage of the Sherbourne Valley Project will focus on an area known as Coundon Wedge.
It will restore part of the River Sherbourne, where it meets the North Brook, to its state prior to human involvement.
The trust said the work would reduce flooding, improve water quality and make wetland more resilient.
Work is due to begin on Monday and the wildlife trust said redirecting the river would allow it to bypass a number of weirs and culverts "which interrupt the natural flow of the brook and act as a barrier to fish passage".
It also said, while the restoration work was carried out, access to the site around Coundon Wedge would be limited and visitors were encouraged to use alternative routes.
