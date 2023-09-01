Stratford-upon-Avon recycling centre shuts for bridge repairs
- Published
A Warwickshire recycling centre is to close for up to four weeks after a farm vehicle hit a bridge across its entrance.
Network Rail needs to carry out safety repairs to the bridge at Burton Farm recycling centre, Stratford-upon-Avon.
The work will take an estimated two to four weeks to complete.
Warwickshire County Council apologised to residents whose bookings have been disrupted and highlighted alternative sites that can be used.
People can travel to Shipston, Wellesbourne, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth and Princes Drive, Leamington Spa, it said.
Councillor Heather Timms said: "The damage to the bridge over the entrance to Burton Farm, though accidental, is very frustrating and I would like to extend the apologies from the council to anyone whose recycling centre bookings have been disrupted as a result."
