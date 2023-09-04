Banbury man plans van-pulling record attempt for eating disorder charity
A man plans to pull a butcher's van over the distance of two marathons in aid of an eating disorder charity.
Matt Cooper hopes to set three world records when he attempts the feat at the Home Guard Club in Tiddington, Warwickshire.
Mr Cooper, from Banbury, said the cause was important to him as he knew people with eating disorders and has himself suffered from body dysmorphia.
He expects the attempt to take him three days to complete.
Mr Cooper is aiming to complete the fastest ever marathon and the first ever double marathon, both while pulling a vehicle, and the record for the longest distance ever to pull a vehicle.
The challenge will start on 7 September, when he will try to complete more than 200 laps of the site's cycling track to achieve a distance of more than 52 miles (42km).
He has previously taken part in triathlons and cycled 950 miles in 2018 but said he wanted to do something new.
Mr Cooper said he was "passionate" about getting people to talk about eating disorders and was pleased to have raised more than £1,000 for the cause already.
He said his girlfriend and members of his family would take it in turns to do the steering of the van.
He will fundraise for the charity Beat Eating Disorders which says it is "incredibly grateful" to Mr Cooper.
