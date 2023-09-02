School closures: Term start delay for hundreds at two Warwick schools
- Published
The return to school for hundreds of pupils at two senior schools in Warwick has been delayed by safety concerns over building materials.
More than 100 schools have been told to shut areas affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) without safety measures in place.
Myton School has told parents it was among those affected and many pupils could not return until 11 September.
Aylesford School said some building issues were found over the summer.
Andy Perry, head teacher of Myton, which has more than 1,600 pupils, wrote to tell parents its buildings had been inspected and the "results of this require us to delay the start date for your children to return to school".
He said the school expected to lose up to 28 teaching spaces during work, but was expecting confirmation on Monday.
Contingency planning meant the start of term for Year 7 and 12 would be put back from Tuesday to Friday.
He hoped "as many other years as possible" would return to the site on Myton Road on 11 September.
And Aylesford School, which has about 1,200 pupils, said it would only open for Year 7 from Monday and Year 12 on Wednesday.
The school's website said contractors carrying out scheduled work had found a "number of issues that will need immediate specialist attention".
Head teacher Tim Hodgson did not confirm the nature of these but told parents: "It is well known that many school buildings built in the 1960s were constructed using methods and materials that would not be used today.
"To ensure the safety of everyone in our school community, we have been forced to close a significant area of the school whilst work continues to resolve all the issues."
Mr Hodgson said he hoped to reopen the senior school fully on 11 September, but would update parents this week.
The primary school at the site in Tapping Way was built in 2015 and is not affected. It will reopen on Tuesday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk