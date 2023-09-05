Four stranded people rescued from Kingsbury island
Firefighters have rescued four people who were stranded on an island between a river and a lake.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said they got into trouble at a spot in Kingsbury on Monday evening.
It sent its water rescue team from Rugby and also a fire crew from Coleshill.
West Midlands Ambulance Service was also called and all four people were treated by paramedics.
