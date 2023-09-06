'Tree Amigos' save damaged trees through new Coventry sanctuary
- Published
A sanctuary has been set up to help trees vandalised, damaged by animals, or at risk due to construction work.
The site, in Coventry, has been inspired by a group of three teenagers who call themselves the "Tree Amigos".
Tom, Adam and Owen, all 17, say they dedicate themselves to saving damaged saplings they find in the area.
Owen explained: "We've spent 17 of our 17 years around here and it's a shame to see this environment around us fall apart."
He said their aim was to keep the trees alive "for generations to come".
In February the trio were praised by the city council for saving a row of newly planted trees on Sowe Common.
Other young people now help the Potters Green-based group and Tom's mother, Martina set up the sanctuary.
Under-threat trees are taken there to be looked after and nursed back to health.
She said: "I love seeing community spirit."
"Everything that we've done to set this sanctuary up - and we haven't really gone public with it - has come from everybody kindly donating what they can."
The group has rescued a number of trees which were due to be felled by a developer and are finalists in BBC CWR's Make a Difference Awards.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk