Police name second man killed in Coventry crashes
The family of a man killed in one of a series of crashes in Coventry say they are heartbroken to lose their "amazing" relative, Leo Moran.
Mr Moran, 44, died after being hit by a car while walking on Gosford Street in the city at 08:00 BST on Sunday.
Coventry hospital worker Joel Carriedo was fatally hurt when he was hit by the same car on Woodway Lane shortly after.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day and later sectioned.
Injuries to a second pedestrian who was hit on Gosford Street were not life-threatening, police said.
In a tribute, Mr Moran's family stated: "We are completely heartbroken at the loss of Leo, who was taken from us so soon.
"Leo was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend to so many, he brought so much laughter and fun to all of our lives."
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information has been asked to contact the West Midlands force.
