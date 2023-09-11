Driver who 'mowed down' man in Coventry hit-and-run jailed
- Published
A driver who police said deliberately "mowed down" a man in a hit-and-run crash in Coventry has been jailed.
Jack Dillon, 18, drove at the man on Queen Victoria Road in the city centre at about 05:40 BST on 6 May.
The victim, in his 30s, was put in an induced coma and continues to recover from his injuries, officers say.
Dillon was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison, after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and failing to stop.
West Midlands Police said Dillon had been arrested within hours, after damage "consistent with being in a collision" was found on his BMW.
The force also secured CCTV footage of the incident, which showed he had fled the scene and had forced a taxi to go on to the other side of a road to avoid another collision.
The 18-year-old, of Grovefield Crescent, Balsall Common, was jailed at Warwick Crown Court on 1 September.
"Dillon deliberately drove at the victim and then left him in the road with very serious injuries, which thankfully he survived," said PC Callum Jones, from the force.
He added that there had been a "dispute" between two groups of men, involving Dillon and the man, shortly before the incident.
"The man is then seen to approach the BMW while carrying a metal road sign before he was struck by the vehicle and left with injuries which were initially feared to be life-threatening."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk