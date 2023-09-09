Thousands expected for Leamington Food and Drink Festival
More than 25,000 people are expected to travel from across the country to a food and drink festival, according to organisers.
The Leamington Food and Drink Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the Pump Room Gardens from 10:00 to 18:00 BST each day.
As well as cookery demonstrations, BID Leamington said there would be live music and children's activities.
About 27,000 people came in 2022 for the free event, the organisers said.
The festival, held annually since 2008, will host 115 exhibitors which include 40 firms from Leamington Spa town centre.
