Three men arrested for murder over Nuneaton man's death
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in hospital after concerns for his welfare were raised with paramedics.
Crews attended the property in Nuneaton on Sunday morning and the man, named as 56-year-old Mark Hoverd, was taken to hospital where he later died.
A post-mortem examination was inconclusive, Warwickshire Police said.
A murder investigation has been started and two men from Nuneaton and a man from Birmingham are being questioned.
A 35-year-old and a 42-year-old, from Nuneaton, were arrested on Thursday and a 43-year-old from Birmingham was detained on Friday.
Det Insp Collette O'Keefe said officers recognised the concern the incident would cause the local community but said several lines of inquiry were being followed.
"Our thoughts remain with Mark's family who are being supported by specially trained officers," she said.
"There has been, and will continue to be, a heightened police presence in the area while our officers attempt to establish what happened and we'd ask anyone who can help us to speak with them and tell them what they know."
Anyone with information or who was in the vicinity of James Diskin Court between 18:00 BST on Saturday and 08:00 on Sunday and saw anything untoward is asked to contact police.
