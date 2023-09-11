Nuneaton: Three charged with murder of man found unconscious
- Published
Three men have been charged with the murder of a man found unconscious.
Mark Hoverd was found badly injured in his Nuneaton flat on 3 September and died later that day in hospital.
Stuart Grant, 42; Aleksandras Gudkov, 43; and Francis Olner, 36, all of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and fraud and will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A post-mortem examination of the 56-year-old was inconclusive.
Mr Olner has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, Warwickshire Police said.
