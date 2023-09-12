Woman says she could lose home after partner dies without insurance
A woman says she faces losing her home and business after her partner died without life insurance.
Sophie Williams, from Kenilworth, was 32 years old when her partner Calan Smith, 34, died from cancer.
Ms Williams, who runs her own dog business, says she cannot get a mortgage by herself and could face maternity leave without support.
Her sister Amy Williams has urged people to think about getting life insurance.
"I think at any age it's very, very important, especially if you've got a property or any debts that you are leaving," Ms Williams said.
"We didn't get life insurance because we were 32 years old, we thought we were a bit invincible," she added.
Amy said it was "heartbreaking" her sister could lose her home.
Calan and his family were "over the moon" when Sophie announced she was pregnant in May.
"Little did we know that a week-and-a-half later, it would turn a little bit sour," Amy said.
After experiencing chest pains and heart palpitations, Calan was transferred to hospital and later diagnosed with cancer of an unknown primary source (CUP).
CUP is where cancer spread has been found but doctors cannot find where the cancer started, Cancer Research UK said.
Calan died at the end of August at a hospice in Warwick.
To support Sophie, friends and family have set up a fundraising page, raising more than £13,000 so far.
"This should be the happiest time of their lives and now their whole world has been shattered by this cruel disease," the fundraising page said.
"If we can try and help take any of Sophie's worries and stresses away by raising a pot of money to help financially support her and her upcoming new arrival then I feel that it's the least we can do," the page added.
Sophie's family hopes to raise £20,000 to support her business, maternity leave and home.
