Warwickshire Fire Service: Serious concerns over performance
An inspector has "serious concerns" about Warwickshire Fire Service and said she did not underestimate how much improvement was needed.
Wendy Williams highlighted fire regulation issues, including a lack of checks on high-risk buildings.
Concerns were also raised over the service's prevention of fire risk.
"In particular I have serious concerns about how effective it is at protecting the public through the regulation of fire safety," she said.
The service required improvement in seven out of 11 areas and was rated adequate in four areas, including its response to fires and emergencies and major incidents.
Ms Williams, of His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) added in her report she was "disappointed" some high-risk residential buildings had not been inspected, despite being highlighted as a cause for concern in a previous inspection during 2020/21.
"The service still needs to put in place a suitable risk management system," she added.
In addition, the inspectorate found IT systems needed to be more effective and the workforce more productive.
Some progress had been made in "most areas", including the service's approach to equality and diversity, with "positive practice" in leadership development, HMICFRS said.
Ms Williams said she would continue to monitor progress.
The BBC has approached Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service for a response.
