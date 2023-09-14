Warwickshire plague of flies prompts public meeting
- Published
An influx of flies in part of Warwickshire is to be discussed at a public meeting.
Residents and business owners in Heathcote, Whitnash and the Warwick Gates estate said swarms of flies had been causing problems since June.
The Environment Agency said it was investigating the source and took the issue "very seriously".
The meeting, at 19:00 BST at Heathcote Community Centre, was organised by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.
The Environment Agency added it had issued a nearby plastic recycler with an environmental permit on 17 April.
The permit required Berry Circular Polymers on Ashbourne Drive, Leamington Spa, to take measures to prevent or minimise pests on site if they were likely to give rise to annoyance off site, the agency said.It also requested an updated pest management plan and records of pest management training provided to staff, the agency added.Environmental officers will attend the meeting on Thursday with residents and the MP.
Warwick District Council confirmed it had received a large number of complaints about the fly problems since June.
The BBC has approached Berry Global for comment.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk