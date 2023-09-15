Lord Leycester: 'Incredibly precious' Warwick site gets £4.5m revamp
People who look after a "medieval treasure" at the heart of a town's history said it has begun a new chapter following a £4.5m renovation.
Warwick's Lord Leycester Hospital has reopened to the public after repairs and renovations to its 700-year-old buildings.
Modern visitor areas have been created at the distinctive site, which has been used for filming the likes of Doctor Who and Steven Knight's TV adaptation of A Christmas Carol.
The premises began life as a chapel in 1123. About 260 years later, its half-timbered buildings were constructed and were used by Guilds who governed the town.
In 1571, it was chosen by Robert Dudley, a courtier to Queen Elizabeth I, as a home for former soldiers, including those wounded in battle.
Heidi Meyer, the 33rd Master of Lord Leycester, explained how Mr Dudley founded a philanthropic organisation for "the Brethren" - soldiers "who needed a place of sanctuary to live after fighting in the Elizabethan wars".
Its historic role remains and five Brethren or "brothers" who have served in the Army, Royal Air Force and Navy, live in apartments there.
"Architecturally it's one of the most important medieval sites in Europe. So it is incredibly precious from an architectural standpoint," said Ms Meyer.
"But more than that there has been a community living on this site uninterrupted for 700 years."
Ms Meyer, who took up the role in 2017, said she was "passionate about preserving the buildings", adding they needed repairing about every 100 years.
"The restoration included new electrics, pipes under the ground, roofs. So a lot of it is above our heads, in the walls and under our feet. But we really needed to modernise it to make it fit for modern living," she said.
A "much better visitor experience" had also been created, she said, with exhibits and information, including in the Great Hall, Brethren's Kitchen and chapel, which explain the site's history.
Items on display include a chair made for King James I, who historians said enjoyed a "lavish three-day banquet" at the venue.
People and organisations have also been helping fund the buildings' upkeep by sponsoring roof and path tiles.
Brother Ken Browne, 79, a former Irish Guard who has lived there for eight years, said it was a special place and described the revamp as "wonderful".
He said the Brethren enjoyed the gardens and met for monthly meals, usually cooked by Brother John Maughan.
"The Brethren are friends for life and are glad to have each other here," he said.
"There's a lot of camaraderie and as we get older that keeps us going."
He added they were "part of the fabric of the town", taking part in events and as guides at the Lord Leycester.
The premises are to open for free this Sunday as part of Heritage Open Day events.