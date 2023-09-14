Centre in Coventry cathedral ruins to be run by students' union
A heritage centre built on the ruins of Coventry's first cathedral is to become a facility for students across the city.
Priory Visitor Centre in the city centre has been acquired by Coventry University Students' Union.
The site will be used as an activities and training space and will also be available for community groups to book.
The centre will be open for guided tours on Friday as part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme.
The tours are set to be repeated every month to highlight the history of the city's first cathedral and the priory undercrofts - the remains of the city's original Benedictine monastery.
Founded by Earl Leofric and Lady Godiva, the cathedral foundations were hidden beneath the city centre for hundreds of years until excavations by the Coventry Archaeological Team and the TV programme Time Team.
The space now serves as the new base for EnV, a firm which provides support for events.
John Abell, chief executive of Coventry University Students' Union, said: "We recognise the value of creating strong ties within the local community, shown in activities such as city litter picks, support for the Herbert Art Gallery Community Gardens and an ongoing partnership providing hundreds of volunteers for good causes."
