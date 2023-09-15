Plans for hundreds of homes near Coventry beauty spot approved
- Published
Plans to build hundreds of homes on farmland in Coventry have been approved despite objections from residents.
Coventry City councillors have signed off plans for 345 new properties on land next to Brown's Lane, Allesley.
Residents had raised concerns about the site's proximity to the popular Coundon Wedge beauty spot nearby.
But Councillor David Welsh said the development was an opportunity to develop affordable housing.
"Reality is, in the city, we're in a housing crisis, people are struggling with the cost of living," he added.
'Wasn't in green belt'
Mr Welsh, cabinet member for housing and communities, said the site would deliver three or four-bedroom homes to people "who really needed it most".
"We're not just going to go with the 25% affordable [homes], but looking at options to increase that to a higher percentage," he said.
"This land has been allocated for development since the 1970s, it wasn't in the green belt."
The two-hectare site, formerly the home of the Jaguar Land Rover plant, is owned by both the local authority and the Coventry Diocesan Board of Finance Ltd.
Opponents of the plans had raised concerns including the loss of green land, as well as the impact on traffic and surrounding areas.
