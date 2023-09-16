Big wheel planned for Coventry city centre this winter

A big wheel is set to arrive for seven weeks this winter if plans are approved
By Alice Cullinane
BBC News, West Midlands

A big wheel is one of the Christmas attractions planned for Coventry's city centre.

The 100ft (30m) high attraction will open at the end of November and be there for seven weeks if planning permission is approved.

The wheel will be put up in Broadgate among other attractions including market stalls.

Paul Jones, from Visit Coventry, said the wheel would be a "jewel in Coventry's Christmas crown".

Councillor Abdul Salam Khan, of the city council, said: "We are delighted to announce another magical Christmas offer for the residents of Coventry and visitors to our city."

