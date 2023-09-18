Attempted murder arrests after Warwick 'hammer' attack

The attack happened on Tapping Way, Warwick, on Saturday, police said
By Vanessa Pearce
BBC News, West Midlands

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack on a boy using what police think may have been a hammer.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital following the violence on Tapping Way in Warwick at about 15:50 BST on Saturday.

He had been found collapsed a short distance away on Coton End.

An 18-year-old man and a boy, 16, both of Leamington Spa, are being questioned by police.

The Warwickshire force said the injured boy remained in a serious but stable condition.

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

