Attempted murder arrests after Warwick 'hammer' attack
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack on a boy using what police think may have been a hammer.
The 17-year-old was taken to hospital following the violence on Tapping Way in Warwick at about 15:50 BST on Saturday.
He had been found collapsed a short distance away on Coton End.
An 18-year-old man and a boy, 16, both of Leamington Spa, are being questioned by police.
The Warwickshire force said the injured boy remained in a serious but stable condition.
Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.
