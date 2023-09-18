Make A Difference Awards: Coventry's community heroes honoured
A mum who raised funds to provide more than 80 defibrillators after losing her son following a cardiac arrest was among a host of community heroes to win awards.
Naomi Rees-Issitt from Rugby received a BBC CWR Make a Difference Award at a ceremony in Coventry on Sunday.
Volunteers, carers and community groups were also recognised.
BBC Make a Difference was set up at the start of the first lockdown in March 2020 to help those needing support.
Ms Rees-Issitt received the award for bravery after her fundraising efforts.
Her 18-year-old son Jamie died on New Year's Eve minutes away from a locked defibrillator in a nearby school.
The teenager's family and friends went on to create the OurJay Foundation and have helped install 80 of the life-saving devices in his memory.
The award was "bitter sweet," she explained, "and obviously for Jamie, not for us."
A group which redistributes surplus food to people across Coventry picked up the Community Group Award.
Urban Goodies CIC provides nutritious, affordable meal options for families who lack the skills or money to do it themselves.
More than three tonnes of surplus food, donated by supermarkets, has so far been redistributed.
Clare Allington Dixon, who helps run the scheme, said to be acknowledged with an award "was just amazing".
This year's winners were presented with their accolades at the ceremony held at the HMV Empire.
Dawid Kozlowski, who opened the Aid for Ukraine charity shop in Leamington Spa, was recognised for his volunteering.
He has helped raise more than £120,000 for ambulances and to help support patients and children in the country, he explained.
"The war in Ukraine is still there and the need is still there," he added.
The Green Award was presented to a Leamington Spa initiative encouraging families to swap their cars for bikes.
Simon Storey picked up the prize for his Bicycle Bus scheme.
Winning the award "means everything", he said.
"It's an opportunity to actually push forward the agenda for cycling and being a green method of travel.
"I'm going to be showing everybody [the award] and going to be shouting about it for many, many months."
The Together Award, given to people who inspire diverse communities to come together, was presented to Coventry-based parenting charity Coffee Tots.
The team, most of whom are parents themselves, run a subsidised café and give extra support around wellbeing sessions and confidence.
Co-manager of the 13-year-old group, Catherine Bartlem, said the award "just acknowledges all of those years and all of those families."
Fundraiser Award winner Charlotte Jolliffe set up the Freddie's Wish charity supporting bereaved families following the death of her 13-month-old son Freddie.
It has raised more than £200,000 and trained more than 1,500 people in first aid.
"I'm absolutely honoured to have won," she said.
"I feel very proud of what we have managed to achieved since we started back in 2015."
The Carer Award was given to Adam Evans, who looked after his mum Jean for about 30 years until she died earlier this year.
His nominator said he had "sacrificed his whole life and career," for her.
"Growing up she instilled in us to always help and so when it was her that needed the help it was just something natural to do," said Mr Evans.
"I think winning the award she's going to be looking down smiling on me which obviously does bring a little bit of comfort knowing that she'd be proud."
With over 13,000 followers, the Pride of Willenhall Facebook group looks out for all members of the local community.
The group that runs it picked up the Great Neighbour Award.
One group founder, Clel Sneddon, said he was "blown away just to be shortlisted".
"What we do is incredible," he said.
"Throughout the year we go above and beyond and make things possible for our community."
"We're really proud, we're really grateful, it's humbling to be recognised in this way," added the group's Dougie Walton.
