Coventry boy sets 'toast challenge' after hand amputation
- Published
A boy who had his hand amputated after being diagnosed with cancer has challenged people to butter toast one-handed.
Rian, from Coventry, was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue cancer, on 21 March.
The 11-year-old underwent two amputations to his left hand and eight rounds of chemotherapy as treatment.
He said he had wanted to challenge others to do daily activities he now manages with the use of one hand.
"These challenges that I'm setting for my friends and family, it's basically kind of supposed to represent the day-to-day challenges that I face," he told BBC CWR.
In a video posted on YouTube, Rian initially challenged his former head teacher at All Saints CofE Primary, to butter toast one-handed.
"Since I only have one hand now, there's a lot of challenges I have to overcome and that I face," he explained in the video.
"My challenge for you, is that you have to butter toast with one hand, because I had toast this morning for breakfast.
"Butter it from corner-to-corner on the piece of bread - it has to be evenly buttered."
After being diagnosed, Rian, who is right-handed, had three fingers and a section of his left hand amputated in June, before further surgery in August to amputate the whole hand to the elbow.
'One big rollercoaster'
He said he wanted to visit Super Nintendo World in California after his treatment ended.
Crowdfunding has so far raised almost £5,000 towards the trip.
Rian's mum Fagoon said her son's diagnosis had been "one big rollercoaster".
"It's just been crazy, lots of appointments, Rian being poorly," she explained.
"Lots of information to take in and things changing at very quick notice."
