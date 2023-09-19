Kenilworth pool plans to change after medieval finds
Plans for a new swimming pool need to be changed after medieval remains were found on the site.
Ceramics and at least five buildings, some dating back to the 13th Century, were discovered at Abbey Fields, in Kenilworth.
A meeting is to be held on 27 September to update the public on the project.
Warwick District Council Leader Ian Davison said the discovery would mean additional costs and delays.
Work began in September on the new multimillion-pound swimming centre, which will include a second indoor pool.
The discovery was made by a firm demolishing the previous pool as it carried out investigations of the site with Archaeology Warwickshire.
Abbey Fields was once farmland, which belonged to St Mary's Abbey until it was dissolved in the 16th Century.
The public meeting, at St Nicholas Church, will give an overview of the findings and the necessity to draw up detailed revised plans to protect the medieval remains found.
"The aim of this event is to bring the public fully up to date with the Abbey Fields Swimming Pool project," Mr Davison said:
"The significant, historic medieval remains necessitate substantial additional costs and time delays, so residents will be given an insight into the important decisions that the council will need to make in the coming months."
Since the discoveries were made, the council's project team has been working closely with Historic England, which has approved revised plans to raise the level of the planned new swimming pool building so it sits over the remains.
