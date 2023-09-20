Give us more bike lanes and better buses - Coventry survey
People in Coventry have asked for more cycle lanes, better bus services and less traffic on roads.
Responding to the city council's climate and sustainability plans, they also said they wanted help to make homes more energy efficient and would like to see fewer houses being built in the city.
The authority's plan sets out more than 100 actions which could be taken.
The strategy attracted more than 1,000 comments from groups and individuals.
It is due to be discussed by councillors on Wednesday and sets out a long-term vision to achieve "net zero" carbon emissions.
A report due to go before the meeting said there was "a clear ask from individuals for more cycle lanes that are safe for use and have supporting infrastructure".
There was also demand for "more frequent and reliable public transport routes" especially around school times and to have financial incentives for the use of public transport.
Better and more accessible recycling facilities, more parks and open spaces and caring for trees in the city were also called for.
Some people who responded to the report said they either did not believe climate change was happening or that it was "too vast an issue to tackle".
But 80% said tackling climate change and thinking about sustainability was "very" or "fairly" important.
A final climate strategy and 'action plan' to go with it are likely to be published in the new year.
