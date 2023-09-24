Hundreds at Alzheimer's Society's Coventry walk

The walk was held in Coventry's War Memorial Park
More than 500 people have taken part in a charity's walk to honour or remember loved ones with dementia.

Alzheimer's Society's Coventry Memory Walk at War Memorial Park on Sunday has raised over £65,000.

The money will help fund research, faster diagnosis and ongoing support for people.

The event, which started at 10:00 BST, was free for participants and "suitable for all ages and abilities", the charity said.

Thousand Word Media/Alzheimer's Society
About 560 people took part in the event

Alzheimer's Society regional manager Janice Le Tellier said there were more than 84,000 people living with dementia in the West Midlands.

"Every pound raised by incredible supporters will help improve the lives of everyone living with dementia both now and in the future," she said.

Thousand Word Media/Alzheimer's Society
Money raised by participants will help fund research and support

