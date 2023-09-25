Three arrested after boy hurt in Coventry hit-and-run
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a 12-year-old boy was hurt in a hit-and-run involving two vehicles.
A video of the Coventry incident, shared on social media, has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
The boy escaped serious injury when he was hit by a car that mounted a pavement on Cambridge Street on 30 August, the ambulance service said.
He received hospital treatment and was since recovering at home, according to police.
The suspects, aged 56, 19 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a crash.
They have been released on bail, said West Midlands Police.
CCTV video shows how one car hits the boy while the other narrowly misses him before both vehicles leave the scene.
The West Midlands walking and cycling commissioner, Adam Tranter, said the "horrific" footage showed the "kind of road dangers that happen too frequently in our communities".
"Children should be able to use our streets safely and so we have to urgently and proactively tackle the culture of dangerous and reckless driving and make our streets safer through enforcement and design."
Anyone with information about the incident, which happened at about 11:50 BST, was urged to get in touch, police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk