Margaret Keane: Hospital ENT assessment 'not appropriate'
A mum would not have died if a tube to aid her breathing had been left in place, the health ombudsman has found.
Its report said Margaret Keane, 73, died due to airway compression following treatment at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust.
It concluded that the ear, nose and throat (ENT) team did not appropriately assess her.
The trust has apologised and been ordered to pay £15,000 to the family.
The report from the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) said Mrs Keane collapsed in the street and stopped breathing on 28 March 2018.
Emergency department staff inserted a breathing tube and admitted her to the critical care unit, where tests identified she had an enlarged thyroid gland but it was not affecting her windpipe.
After the breathing tube was removed, Mrs Keane began having problems with her airway, and a tracheostomy tube, which helps maintain a patient's airway, was inserted.
She went home on 17 May but returned to the hospital three more times because she was struggling to clean the tube.
On 25 July, the tube was removed and Mrs Keane was discharged the following day. She suffered a cardiac arrest on 27 July.
The ombudsman's report said she did not regain consciousness and she died two days later.
The cause of death was listed as an injury caused to the brain by a lack of oxygen, with the cardio-respiratory arrest caused by an upper airway obstruction.
'Recognised and addressed'
However, the ombudsman concluded the ENT team did not appropriately assess Mrs Keane to find out why she had been having issues with her tracheostomy tube.
It said the enlarged thyroid gland was the likely cause for her problems and the ENT team should have reconsidered her treatment plan, which did not happen.
The report said the tracheostomy should not have been removed on 25 July and added that Mrs Keane died due to airway compression likely due to the sudden enlargement of the enlarged thyroid gland.
If the tube had still been in on 27 July, it would have protected her airway and she would have survived, it added.
The ombudsman offered its condolences to Mrs Keane's family, which later fought to have an Irish inscription on her gravestone.
It ordered the trust write to her daughter to acknowledge the failings and pay her £15,000.
The trust must also make an action plan to outline how it will prevent it happening to another patient.
A PHSO spokesperson said: "We cannot change what happened but it's important that when things go wrong with someone's medical care, those mistakes are recognised and addressed, and action is taken to stop the same thing happening again."
A spokesman for the trust said it accepted the findings and will use the case to improve the future care of patients.
He said it has already strengthened its complaints process and introduced a tracheostomy multi-disciplinary team, where complex cases like Mrs Keane's are discussed.
"We wish to apologise to the family and friends of Mrs Keane for falling below the high standards of patient care we aim to provide and extend our sincere condolences at this time."
