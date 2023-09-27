Sold-out meeting to discuss future of Kenilworth swimming pool
A sold-out meeting will be held to discuss the development of a new swimming pool.
Medieval remains found on the site at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth in July have delayed work and increased costs.
An event at St Nicholas's Church in Warwick later will discuss the findings and plans to protect the ancient remains.
There are no more tickets available to attend in person but a live stream is available.
Ceramics and at least five buildings, some dating back to the 13th Century, were unearthed during excavations for the multi-million pound project.
The discovery was made by a firm demolishing the previous pool.
Since then Warwick District Council's project team has been working closely with Historic England, which has approved revised plans to raise the level of the planned new swimming pool building so it sits on top of the remains.
Kenilworth Town Council leader James Kennedy said: "The town council welcomes this meeting and the opportunity to keep our residents informed of the current situation."
The meeting will begin at 19:30 BST and can be watched on Warwick Council's YouTube page.
