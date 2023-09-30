Cash machine torched in Kenilworth supermarket break-in
A cash machine was torched by thieves after they broke into a supermarket but failed to steal any money.
They forced their way into the Tesco Express on Leyes Lane, Kenilworth, on Saturday at about 03:30 BST, Warwickshire Police said.
As they broke in, a member of the public challenged them but was threatened by the thieves.
Once inside, the group tried and failed to get into the machine and then set a fire, the force added.
They left the supermarket and sped off in a vehicle.
