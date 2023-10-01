Heart and lung problems to be target of new Coventry centre
- Published
A new health centre in Coventry will target heart and lung problems due to widespread issues in the area, NHS bosses said.
The planned community diagnostic centre (CDC) should open by April 2025.
It will see about 90,000 patients annually, councillors heard at a meeting.
The hub will be based in the Paybody Building by the city's health centre on Stoney Stanton Road after the site is refurbished.
It will be part-funded from an £18.4m NHS grant for Coventry and Rugby, given in 2022 for the improvements.
Testing for heart and lung issues will be targeted as heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease were known to be widespread in the local community, a report to the meeting said.
The site will also focus on expanding the city's capacity for diagnosing cancers as it will provide scans and ultrasound support.
Works would make sure the centre was more "available and accessible" to people, said Justine Richards, from the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust.
"We are seeing a better opportunity to really tackle wider inequalities," she added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk