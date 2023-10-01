Ninth arrest in Leamington fatal shooting probe
Published
A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally shot.
Ben Daly, 30, died in hospital after he was found hurt in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, at about 03:00 BST on 10 August.
Seven people have already been arrested in connection with his death.
The 19-year-old man was detained along with a 30-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The pair remain in custody, Warwickshire Police said.
Of the seven previously arrested, five were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and two on suspicion of murder.
The five men and two women have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Mr Daly's family said he was "much-loved" and "brought so much love and laughter".
