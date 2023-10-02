Two thousand car chargers installed by Warwickshire Council
Around 2,000 electric car charging sockets are set to be installed across a county.
Warwickshire County Council said it wanted to dramatically increase the number of charging points.
It received more than £3.2m from the government's Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Capital Fund.
Councillor Jan Matecki said it hoped it would make switching to an electric vehicle more possible for people.
The authority added discussion was ongoing to identify suitable sites.
It is also carrying out a trial to allow home-charging on terraced streets through the use of cable protectors.
