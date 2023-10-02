Man charged with murder over fatal Leamington shooting
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting.
Ben Daly, 30, died in hospital after he was found hurt on Clemens Street in Leamington Spa in the early hours of 10 August.
Liviu Sandor of Romford was arrested at the weekend by Essex officers acting on behalf of Warwickshire Police and charged on Monday.
He is due to appear before Coventry Magistrates' Court later.
Seven other people have previously been arrested in connection with the case. Five were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and two on suspicion of murder.
They have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
