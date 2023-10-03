Football players respond to boy's amputee toast challenge
A boy who set a challenge for people to butter toast one-handed after having his hand amputated, said he has had an "absolutely amazing" response.
Rian, from Coventry, was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft tissue cancer, earlier this year.
The 11-year-old underwent two amputations to his left hand and eight rounds of chemotherapy as treatment.
People who have taken up the challenge include two Coventry City players and Strictly professional Pasha Kovalev.
The Championship side posted a video of players Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Milan van Ewijk trying to do the everyday activity with the use of one hand.
"It's absolutely amazing to see that they would take part in my challenge, and they would take time out of their day to do something I would normally do every day in the morning," said Rian.
"I think buttering toast with one hand, and doing an apron with one hand, might be a bit harder than playing football."
After being diagnosed, Rian, who is right-handed, had three fingers and a section of his left hand amputated in June, before further surgery in August to amputate the whole hand to the elbow.
He first asked his former head teacher and friends from All Saints CofE Primary school to take on the day-to-day challenges, posting them on YouTube.
"I just want to say a big thank you to Mrs Page and the pupils and teachers from All Saints school, and the nurses and play team at the Walsgrave Hospital, as well as family and friends, for helping me and supporting me on my journey," he added.
Rian's ninth, and last cycle, of chemotherapy is set to take place on 10 October, said his mum Fagoon.
