University of Warwick car park voted best of 2023 by 'dullest man'
- Published
A university car park in Coventry has been named the "best of 2023" by the self-proclaimed dullest man in Britain.
The University of Warwick's Kirby Corner, boasting 1,300 spaces over five floors, was hailed as "the zenith of car park design" by Kevin Beresford.
Mr Beresford, a member of the Dull Men's Club, has previously produced calendars celebrating roundabouts and his hometown Redditch's best benches.
The university thanked him for the "prestigious acknowledgement".
"From the very first viewing of the Kirby Corner car park, my initial impression was what a sleek building it is, with its clean-looking lines," said Mr Beresford, a keen photographer.
"The building gets better as you enter. A very up-to-date construction at the zenith of car park design."
The car park design "ditched pillars and embraced wide parking bays to enhance the parking experience," said a university press release, which heralded the designated areas for car-sharers and electric vehicle charging points, surrounded by greenery and hedgerows.
"This recognition marks our commitment to sustainability, convenience, and aesthetics," said a University of Warwick spokesperson.
The University of Warwick extends its thanks to Kevin Beresford and promises to continue delivering exceptionally dull parking experiences for all, the press release concludes.