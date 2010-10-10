Cumbria

City centre move for Carlisle neighbourhood police

  • 10 October 2010

The Carlisle neighbourhood police team is to move to the city centre.

The team had been in temporary accommodation since the 2005 floods destroyed the old station at Rickergate.

A new station has since been built at Durranhill, but a police spokesman said the team needed to be in the "heart" of Carlisle to deal with city crime.

The team will move to a new office at Carlisle civic centre's customer contact centre on Monday.

