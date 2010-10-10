The Carlisle neighbourhood police team is to move to the city centre.

The team had been in temporary accommodation since the 2005 floods destroyed the old station at Rickergate.

A new station has since been built at Durranhill, but a police spokesman said the team needed to be in the "heart" of Carlisle to deal with city crime.

The team will move to a new office at Carlisle civic centre's customer contact centre on Monday.