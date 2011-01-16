Volunteers are being sought to help repair damage to fells in the Lake District caused by walkers.

The Fix the Fells project is looking for new volunteer "lengthsmen" - a term for someone who looks after local parish rights of way.

They will help clear the pathways, gullies and culverts, improving drainage and reducing erosion to help combat the fells' wear and tear.

Between two and five volunteers usually work together.

'Friendly faces'

Lake District National Park Authority volunteer co-ordinator Tim Duckmanton said: "Friendly faces, fresh air and exercise make for an enjoyable experience in a stunning part of the countryside.

"A lot of the volunteers I work with see it as an opportunity to "give something back" to a landscape which has afforded them so much pleasure."

Fix the Fells is a five-year partnership project run by the Lake District National Park Authority, the National Trust and Natural England.

Support and funding is provided by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Friends of the Lake District and Nurture England.