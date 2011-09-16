Dalton scrapyard fire treated as suspected arson
A blaze at a Cumbrian scrapyard, which was tackled by more than 40 firefighters, is being treated as a suspected arson by police.
Residents near Motor Breakers in Dalton-in-Furness were warned to keep windows closed because of smoke during the fire early on Friday.
No-one was hurt but the fire spread to a neighbouring garden centre.
A Cumbria Police spokesman said the fire started in several vehicles and was being treated as suspicious.
At the height of the blaze, eight fire engines from six stations were at the scene.
A spokesman for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 3.24 this morning firefighters were called to a multi-seated fire at a scrapyard in Dalton-in-Furness.
"Eight appliances were in attendance with 44 firefighters from Dalton, Barrow, Ulverston, Arnside, Milnthorpe and Barrow."
A police spokesman added: "Emergency services were informed of the fire that started in several vehicles in the scrap yard which then spread towards a neighbouring garden nursery.
"It has caused extensive damage to the scrapyard and has damaged the adjoining wall to the nursery.
"This has caused a lot of disruption to the local community and approach roads remain closed."