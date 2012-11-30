Image caption Nichols: Branded a "sexual deviant"

A Cumbrian man who used his mobile phone to film himself sexually assaulting two sleeping women has been jailed.

Antony Nichols, 55, of English Street, Longtown, assaulted the women on two separate occasions last year.

The judge at Carlisle Crown Court said Nichols was a "sexual deviant" who had "no respect for women".

Nichols, who had admitted two charges of sexual assault, was jailed for five years and three months on Friday.

The film of the assaults was discovered after Nichols accidentally dropped his mobile's sim card in a pub.