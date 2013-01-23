Cumbrian soldier jailed for underage sex
- Published
A Cumbria soldier has pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sexual activity with under-age girls.
Michael Graham, from Keswick, took two girls, aged 14 and 15, to a wood near Penrith in August last year to have sex.
Carlisle Crown Court heard how the teenagers had put their coats on the ground and willingly had sex with him.
The 26-year-old was jailed for three-and-a-half years and put on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Graham also admitted having more than 1,500 indecent photographs of children, some as young as five.
