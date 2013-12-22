Police in West Cumbria have launched an initiative which aims to promote the safety of vulnerable youngsters over the festive period.

Operation StaySafe identifies young people who are out late at night and at risk of becoming a victim of crime or being drawn into criminal behaviour.

Police will take them to a youth centre where they will be able to speak to a social worker.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said the scheme would run until New Year's Day.

'Clear message'

He added: "We want to reassure people that tackling any anti-social behaviour is a priority and this is one way we can help educate children before any such behaviour occurs.

"Over the festive period we will carry out this work at times and in places where we know young people can place themselves at risk and we have already identified locations across all parts of West Cumbria.

"I also want to send the clear message to parents that not knowing where your child is at night, allowing them to consume alcohol or allowing them to stay out late on their own, is unacceptable.

"We will also deal swiftly with any offences by licensees who sell alcohol to or for young people."