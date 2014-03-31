Families pay tribute to men killed in Cumbria crashes
- Published
Tributes have been paid to four men killed in weekend crashes in Cumbria.
William Bell, 85, of Great Broughton, died on the A66 at Embleton when his car collided with a motorbike, whose rider Iain Prestwich was also killed.
Ian Broughton, from Horwich, near Bolton, was killed when his MV Agusta bike crashed with a Volkswagen Tiguan on the A684 at Langston Fell.
And biker Mike Iveson, 66, of Lindal, died on the A595, near Millom, in a collision with a car.
'Missed by many'
Mr Bell's family said: "William was a wonderful character and will be sadly missed.
"Everyone in the village knew him, young and old alike, and would wave and chat to him.
"He is from a huge family - one of 10 - and will be missed by many, many people. He touched numerous lives, and the village will never be the same without him."
The crash between Mr Bell's Hyundai i10 and a Yamaha motorbike happened at 12:55 BST close to the Old Station House.
The motorcyclist, Iain Prestwich, 49, of Blencogo, Wigton, was travelling from Cockermouth towards Keswick.
He was also pronounced dead at the scene.
His family described him as a "very kind person."
His partner Jackie said: "Iain has been my partner for the last 10 years, my family and myself will miss him every day."
'Loving father'
Mr Broughton died after a crash at 14:15 BST, a few miles east of Sedburgh.
In their statement, his family said: "Ian was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and partner.
"He loved nothing more than riding his prized MV Agusta motorbike with his treasured friends.
"Ian always lived life to the full and the family take great comfort knowing that he was taken from them doing what he enjoyed the most."
The 55-year-old driver of the Vauxhall Tiguan suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew.
Charity fundraiser
Following the death of Mr Iveson at 15:30 BST, his family said he had died "doing what he loved doing most - riding one of his treasured motorcycles."
"A keen bike fanatic from the age of 16, if he wasn't riding motorbikes he was fixing his own or helping others fix theirs.
"The rest of his spare time was spent touring around the country in his caravan with his wife, Pauline.
"Over the years he has raised thousands of pounds for the Rosemere cancer foundation based in Preston."
As well as his wife, he leaves behind two sons and three grandchildren.