Michael Tinning jailed for stealing grandmother's savings
- Published
A man has been jailed for stealing his grandmother's lifesavings of £21,000 from under her mattress where she had kept cash for more than six decades.
Michael Tinning let himself into his victim's home with a family key, took the cash then spent it on nights out and drugs, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
The 23-year-old, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for two years and eight months.
Judge Paul Batty, QC, said the crime had been "heartless".
He also said that Tinning had spent all the money and that his actions had "ripped the family apart".
