Bassenthwaite female osprey returns to nest
- Published
A female osprey which produced two chicks last year has returned to the same nest in the Lake District.
Ringed as KL, she successfully mated at the site last year with an unringed male after ousting a female from the nest at Bassenthwaite near Keswick.
The pair raised two healthy chicks. Over the last 13 years, more than 20 chicks have been raised at the nest.
A ranger for the Lake District Osprey Project said it was "wonderful" to see her return to the same site.
Ospreys returned to the Lake District in 2001, after an absence of more than 150 years.
A team of more than 100 volunteers provide a 24-hour guard at the site and crowds of people visit specially-created viewpoints to catch sight of the birds.
Live images from the nest are also being beamed to a big screen at the nearby Whinlatter visitor centre.