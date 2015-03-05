Carlisle baby death: Man charged with manslaughter
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of his baby son in Carlisle nearly four years ago.
Craig Beattie, formerly of Harraby in Carlisle, was arrested two years after the death of six-week old Kye Levi Beattie Kerr in 2011 and had remained on bail.
He appeared before magistrates in Workington and was bailed to return to Carlisle Crown Court on 23 March.
A 25-year-old woman who was also arrested will face no further action.
The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the response of Cumbria Police to the death.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.