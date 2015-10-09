Cumbria police Barrow HQ to open as two stations close
Police stations in Barrow and Ulverston are closing as the Cumbria force moves to a new £8.5m divisional headquarters.
The new facility in Barrow is nearly fully staffed and the front desk will open to the public on Saturday.
The old station in the town was deemed not to meet modern standards and would have been too expensive to refurbish.
Although the small base in Ulverston is closing, Chief Constable Jerry Graham said there would still be round-the-clock policing in the town.
"The test will be, in six months' time and in 12 months' time, do the people of Ulverston notice the difference?" he said.
"My prediction is, policing of Ulverston will be as good as it has been."
The force is looking for a buyer for Barrow's old police station in Market Street, which is on sale for £850,000.