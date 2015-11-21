Frizington post office raid: Man charged with robbery
- Published
A man has been charged with robbing a post office in Cumbria.
It follows an incident in which a member of staff was threatened with what was believed to be a firearm at the shop in Frizington in October.
Paul Roger Farish, 18, of Moor Place, Frizington, appeared before West Cumbria magistrates charged with robbery and possessing an imitation firearm.
He was remanded to appear before Carlisle Crown Court on 7 December.
A second man, aged 19, who was also arrested, has been released on police bail until 14 December.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.