Carlisle's flood-hit Newman Catholic School reopens on new site
- Published
About 630 children whose school was destroyed by floods during Storm Desmond have returned to lessons in temporary classrooms on the site of a former primary school.
Carlisle's Newman Catholic School has moved about three miles from Lismore Place to the former home of Pennine Way Primary School in Harraby.
A bus service is in place to transport youngsters from the city centre.
The site was available as Pennine Primary School recently relocated.
Temporary classrooms have been put in place to accommodate the larger number of pupils who attend the secondary school.
John Barrett, assistant director of children's services at Cumbria County Council, said the authority was in talks with the Department for Education over a long-term site but added it was "too early" to discuss specific places.
December was the second time the Newman Catholic School site - which sits near the River Eden - has been flooded in recent years.