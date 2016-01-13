Kathleen Bellas death: Lorry driver admits crash charge
- Published
A Polish lorry driver has admitted causing the death of a Cumbrian woman in an early morning road crash.
A Ford Focus car and a lorry collided on the A6 at Shap on 12 January. The 54-year-old driver of the car, Kathleen Bellas from Shap, died at the scene.
Carlisle Crown Court heard Adam Rybicki, 52, was travelling on the wrong side of the road at the time.
He was remanded on bail on condition he remains at an address in Luton and will face sentencing in March.
During a brief hearing, Rybicki pleaded guilty to a charge of causing Mrs Bellas's death by dangerous driving.
Judge Peter Hughes QC adjourned the case and asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.