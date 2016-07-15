Fifteen people jailed over £1m 'brazen' Cumbria drugs plot
Fifteen people have been jailed for their roles in a "brazen" plot to transport almost £1m of drugs.
Couriers moving cocaine, cannabis and methcathinone (MCAT) to Cumbria by road and rail were intercepted last year.
Carlisle Crown Court heard the operation was run from a Cheshire jail cell by prisoner Patrick White, using illegally held mobile phones.
All 15 admitted their part in the conspiracy and have been sentenced to a total of almost 95 years in prison.
Additionally, one woman was sentenced to a community order, with two other people awaiting sentencing.
Judge Barbara Forrester, said: "The extent, scale and execution can only be described as brazen and relentless."
Full list of defendants:
- Patrick White, 25, of HMP Risley: 13 years
- James Blacklock, 30, of Carlisle: Six years, eight months
- Aaron Giacopazzi, 29, of Carlisle: Six years
- Jason Farmer, 27, of Carlisle: Six years
- Jake Barnes, 23, of Carlisle: Six years
- James Kennedy, 24, of Carlisle: 16 months
- Daniel Pape Logan, 25, Workington: Six years, eight months
- Robert Rawlinson, 28, of Barrow: Five years, four months
- Kieron Fleming, 23, Barrow: Six years, eight months
- Jordan Graham, 29, of Barrow: Four years
- Stewart Griffiths, 31, of Barrow: Three years, three months
- John Lawrence, 32, of St Helens: Six years
- Nathaniel Chebouli, 25, of Stalybridge: Six years, six months
- Steven Jones, 37, of Stockport: Six years, eight months
- Mark Bostock, 30, of Stockport: 10 years, eight months
- Marcine Jackson, 43, of Birkenhead: Community order
- Amanda Ashley, 26, of Stockport: To be sentenced later
- Tyler Clark, 23, of Carlisle: To be sentenced at a later date