Fifteen people have been jailed for their roles in a "brazen" plot to transport almost £1m of drugs.

Couriers moving cocaine, cannabis and methcathinone (MCAT) to Cumbria by road and rail were intercepted last year.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the operation was run from a Cheshire jail cell by prisoner Patrick White, using illegally held mobile phones.

All 15 admitted their part in the conspiracy and have been sentenced to a total of almost 95 years in prison.

Additionally, one woman was sentenced to a community order, with two other people awaiting sentencing.

Judge Barbara Forrester, said: "The extent, scale and execution can only be described as brazen and relentless."

Full list of defendants: