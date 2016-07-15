Cumbria

Fifteen people jailed over £1m 'brazen' Cumbria drugs plot

  • 15 July 2016

Fifteen people have been jailed for their roles in a "brazen" plot to transport almost £1m of drugs.

Couriers moving cocaine, cannabis and methcathinone (MCAT) to Cumbria by road and rail were intercepted last year.

Carlisle Crown Court heard the operation was run from a Cheshire jail cell by prisoner Patrick White, using illegally held mobile phones.

All 15 admitted their part in the conspiracy and have been sentenced to a total of almost 95 years in prison.

Additionally, one woman was sentenced to a community order, with two other people awaiting sentencing.

Judge Barbara Forrester, said: "The extent, scale and execution can only be described as brazen and relentless."

Full list of defendants:

  • Patrick White, 25, of HMP Risley: 13 years
  • James Blacklock, 30, of Carlisle: Six years, eight months
  • Aaron Giacopazzi, 29, of Carlisle: Six years
  • Jason Farmer, 27, of Carlisle: Six years
  • Jake Barnes, 23, of Carlisle: Six years
  • James Kennedy, 24, of Carlisle: 16 months
  • Daniel Pape Logan, 25, Workington: Six years, eight months
  • Robert Rawlinson, 28, of Barrow: Five years, four months
  • Kieron Fleming, 23, Barrow: Six years, eight months
  • Jordan Graham, 29, of Barrow: Four years
  • Stewart Griffiths, 31, of Barrow: Three years, three months
  • John Lawrence, 32, of St Helens: Six years
  • Nathaniel Chebouli, 25, of Stalybridge: Six years, six months
  • Steven Jones, 37, of Stockport: Six years, eight months
  • Mark Bostock, 30, of Stockport: 10 years, eight months
  • Marcine Jackson, 43, of Birkenhead: Community order
  • Amanda Ashley, 26, of Stockport: To be sentenced later
  • Tyler Clark, 23, of Carlisle: To be sentenced at a later date

